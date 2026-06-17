Markets
GTES

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GTES, BHVN, HUBB

June 17, 2026 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (Symbol: GTES), where a total of 13,191 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.6% of GTES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 6,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,600 underlying shares of GTES. Below is a chart showing GTES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) options are showing a volume of 21,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,800 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB) options are showing a volume of 4,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 442,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of HUBB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 713,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring March 19, 2027, with 1,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,500 underlying shares of HUBB. Below is a chart showing HUBB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GTES options, BHVN options, or HUBB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GTES Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GTES YTD Return-> GTES market cap history-> Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GTES
BHVN
HUBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.