Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GTES, BHVN, HUBB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (Symbol: GTES), where a total of 13,191 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.6% of GTES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 6,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,600 underlying shares of GTES. Below is a chart showing GTES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) options are showing a volume of 21,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,800 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB) options are showing a volume of 4,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 442,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of HUBB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 713,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring March 19, 2027, with 1,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,500 underlying shares of HUBB. Below is a chart showing HUBB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GTES options, BHVN options, or HUBB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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