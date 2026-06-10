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CRWD

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, FSLR, ELF

June 10, 2026 — 03:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 23,469 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring June 12, 2026, with 911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 17,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 21, 2028, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 23,854 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,200 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, FSLR options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further CRWD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CRWD
FSLR
ELF

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