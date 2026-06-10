Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, FSLR, ELF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 23,469 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring June 12, 2026 , with 911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 17,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 21, 2028, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 23,854 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,200 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, FSLR options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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