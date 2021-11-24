Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TXRH, ALGN, LMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH), where a total volume of 8,926 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 892,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.6% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 869,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,800 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 6,670 contracts, representing approximately 667,000 underlying shares or approximately 102.3% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 652,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $660 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 16,668 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 96.5% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 9,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 973,800 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

