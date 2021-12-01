Notable Wednesday Option Activity: STAR, DOCN, HPQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iStar Inc (Symbol: STAR), where a total of 3,134 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 313,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of STAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 583,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,800 underlying shares of STAR. Below is a chart showing STAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 14,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,900 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) options are showing a volume of 50,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 4,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,700 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STAR options, DOCN options, or HPQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.