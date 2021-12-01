Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: STAR, DOCN, HPQ

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iStar Inc (Symbol: STAR), where a total of 3,134 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 313,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of STAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 583,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,800 underlying shares of STAR. Below is a chart showing STAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 14,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,900 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) options are showing a volume of 50,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 4,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,700 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STAR options, DOCN options, or HPQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

