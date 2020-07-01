Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PLUG, VCEL, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG), where a total of 126,825 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 14,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Vericel Corp (Symbol: VCEL) saw options trading volume of 2,832 contracts, representing approximately 283,200 underlying shares or approximately 46% of VCEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 616,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of VCEL. Below is a chart showing VCEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 5,983 contracts, representing approximately 598,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,600 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLUG options, VCEL options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.