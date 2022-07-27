Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PCVX, NVDA, UPWK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vaxcyte Inc (Symbol: PCVX), where a total of 2,520 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 252,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.3% of PCVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 285,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,000 underlying shares of PCVX. Below is a chart showing PCVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 452,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 36,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK) saw options trading volume of 8,871 contracts, representing approximately 887,100 underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,500 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

