Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, VLO, SJM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 330,208 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 33.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 58.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 24,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 29,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,600 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) saw options trading volume of 3,803 contracts, representing approximately 380,300 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of SJM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,100 underlying shares of SJM. Below is a chart showing SJM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, VLO options, or SJM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
