Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, GM, DG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 5,555 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 555,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 971,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $680 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 104,588 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 10,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 6,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 694,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,300 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

