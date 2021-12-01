Markets
NOW

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, GM, DG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 5,555 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 555,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 971,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $680 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 104,588 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 10,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 6,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 694,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,300 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, GM options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOW GM DG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular