Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NCR, IAA, SFL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), where a total of 24,543 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.7% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 6,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,800 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA) saw options trading volume of 10,309 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 103% of IAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 7,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,700 underlying shares of IAA. Below is a chart showing IAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And SFL Corporation Ltd (Symbol: SFL) options are showing a volume of 5,753 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 575,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.8% of SFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 576,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,200 underlying shares of SFL. Below is a chart showing SFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NCR options, IAA options, or SFL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

