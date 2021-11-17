Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MAXR, RCL, UBER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), where a total of 6,907 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 690,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.2% of MAXR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 918,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,600 underlying shares of MAXR. Below is a chart showing MAXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 23,397 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 74.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,200 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 192,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 13,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MAXR options, RCL options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

