Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LC, AAL, EBIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC), where a total of 21,371 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.6% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 166,554 contracts, representing approximately 16.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 24,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) options are showing a volume of 1,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 130,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,600 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

