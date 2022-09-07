Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, PLUG, MS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total of 3,094 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 309,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 724,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,800 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) saw options trading volume of 105,442 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 39,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 29,163 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

