Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AZO, NFLX, CBOE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 1,701 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 170,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 147,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2500 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2500 strike highlighted in orange:
Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 94,785 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 105.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 6,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 3,470 contracts, representing approximately 347,000 underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,800 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AZO options, NFLX options, or CBOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
