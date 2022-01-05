Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, BMY, TROW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 359,111 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 35.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 53.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 17,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 73,038 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 14,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW) options are showing a volume of 5,856 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 585,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of TROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,900 underlying shares of TROW. Below is a chart showing TROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

