Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMC, BOOT, MAXR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 118,591 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 13,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) saw options trading volume of 3,691 contracts, representing approximately 369,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,900 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR) options are showing a volume of 2,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 260,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of MAXR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 502,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,600 underlying shares of MAXR. Below is a chart showing MAXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

