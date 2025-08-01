Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ZION

In trading on Friday, shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.45, changing hands as low as $51.09 per share. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZION shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZION's low point in its 52 week range is $39.32 per share, with $63.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.86.

