Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XLF

In trading on Thursday, shares of the The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.09, changing hands as low as $33.89 per share. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLF's low point in its 52 week range is $29.59 per share, with $37.105 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.00.

