Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VTHR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (Symbol: VTHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $187.50, changing hands as low as $186.94 per share. Vanguard Russell 3000 shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTHR's low point in its 52 week range is $157.0352 per share, with $205.035 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $187.02.

