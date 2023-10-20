Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VONE

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (Symbol: VONE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $192.15, changing hands as low as $191.55 per share. Vanguard Russell 1000 shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VONE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VONE's low point in its 52 week range is $165.942 per share, with $209.0809 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $191.48.
