Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UUUU

In trading on Monday, shares of Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.57, changing hands as low as $17.22 per share. Energy Fuels Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UUUU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UUUU's low point in its 52 week range is $4.20 per share, with $27.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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