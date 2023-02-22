Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - USMV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (Symbol: USMV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.72, changing hands as low as $71.53 per share. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USMV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, USMV's low point in its 52 week range is $64.56 per share, with $79.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.54.
