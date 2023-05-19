Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TEO

In trading on Friday, shares of Telecom Argentina SA (Symbol: TEO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.85, changing hands as low as $4.82 per share. Telecom Argentina SA shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEO's low point in its 52 week range is $3.72 per share, with $6.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.80.

