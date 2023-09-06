Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SIVR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ETFS Physical Silver Shares ETF (Symbol: SIVR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.41, changing hands as low as $22.07 per share. ETFS Physical Silver Shares shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIVR's low point in its 52 week range is $17.34 per share, with $25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.13.

