Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SCHF

In trading on Monday, shares of the SCHF ETF (Symbol: SCHF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.28, changing hands as low as $31.78 per share. SCHF shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHF's low point in its 52 week range is $29.89 per share, with $34.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.96.

