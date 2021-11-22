Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RSX

In trading on Monday, shares of the Russia ETF (Symbol: RSX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.47, changing hands as low as $28.26 per share. Russia shares are currently trading off about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RSX's low point in its 52 week range is $22.66 per share, with $33.394 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.43.

