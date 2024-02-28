Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RMD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $178.90, changing hands as low as $175.44 per share. ResMed Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RMD's low point in its 52 week range is $132.24 per share, with $243.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $175.82. The RMD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

