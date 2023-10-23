Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PTLC

In trading on Monday, shares of the PTLC ETF (Symbol: PTLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.34, changing hands as low as $39.01 per share. PTLC shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PTLC's low point in its 52 week range is $35.2212 per share, with $42.7925 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.27.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WIL
AOR Videos
MDR Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.