Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PTLC

In trading on Monday, shares of the PTLC ETF (Symbol: PTLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.34, changing hands as low as $39.01 per share. PTLC shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTLC's low point in its 52 week range is $35.2212 per share, with $42.7925 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.27.

