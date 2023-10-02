Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - POOL

In trading on Monday, shares of Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $350.88, changing hands as low as $347.97 per share. Pool Corp shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POOL's low point in its 52 week range is $278.1004 per share, with $423.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $349.00. The POOL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

