Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OLED

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $145.25, changing hands as low as $143.13 per share. Universal Display Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLED's low point in its 52 week range is $89.5235 per share, with $166.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $144.81.

