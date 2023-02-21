Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MUNI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the MUNI ETF (Symbol: MUNI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.45, changing hands as low as $51.39 per share. MUNI shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUNI's low point in its 52 week range is $49.568 per share, with $54.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.42.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.