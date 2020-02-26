Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MSG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Madison Square Garden Co (Symbol: MSG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $283.03, changing hands as low as $270.22 per share. Madison Square Garden Co shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSG's low point in its 52 week range is $247.575 per share, with $316.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $274.86.

