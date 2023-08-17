Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MDYV

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.24, changing hands as low as $67.23 per share. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDYV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDYV's low point in its 52 week range is $57.6311 per share, with $75.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.31.

