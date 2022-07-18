Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LMT

In trading on Monday, shares of Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $396.73, changing hands as low as $392.86 per share. Lockheed Martin Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LMT's low point in its 52 week range is $324.2278 per share, with $479.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $395.31. The LMT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

