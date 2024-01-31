Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KNG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the KNG ETF (Symbol: KNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.15, changing hands as low as $51.02 per share. KNG shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KNG's low point in its 52 week range is $46.5101 per share, with $54.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.10.
