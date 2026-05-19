Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KGC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.96, changing hands as low as $27.36 per share. Kinross Gold Corp. shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KGC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.945 per share, with $39.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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