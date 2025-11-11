Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JBGS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.02, changing hands as low as $17.98 per share. JBG SMITH Properties shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBGS's low point in its 52 week range is $13.28 per share, with $24.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.98.

