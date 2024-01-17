Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IXUS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (Symbol: IXUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.15, changing hands as low as $61.98 per share. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IXUS's low point in its 52 week range is $57.04 per share, with $65.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.14.
