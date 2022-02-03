Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IUSG

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (Symbol: IUSG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.45, changing hands as low as $105.04 per share. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IUSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IUSG's low point in its 52 week range is $84.53 per share, with $117.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.82.

