Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IEX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $217.13, changing hands as low as $216.53 per share. IDEX Corporation shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEX's low point in its 52 week range is $183.765 per share, with $246.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $217.38. The IEX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

