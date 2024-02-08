Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IEF

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: IEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.78, changing hands as low as $94.66 per share. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEF's low point in its 52 week range is $88.855 per share, with $100.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.