Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IDLV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: IDLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.23, changing hands as low as $27.06 per share. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IDLV's low point in its 52 week range is $25.2401 per share, with $28.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.12.
