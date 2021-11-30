Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GVA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.31, changing hands as low as $38.55 per share. Granite Construction Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GVA's low point in its 52 week range is $24.64 per share, with $44.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.96.

