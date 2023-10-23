Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GSUS

In trading on Monday, shares of the GSUS ETF (Symbol: GSUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.68, changing hands as low as $57.34 per share. GSUS shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSUS's low point in its 52 week range is $50.30 per share, with $62.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.63.

