GDXJ

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GDXJ

January 03, 2024 — 10:54 am EST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Junior Gold Miners ETF (Symbol: GDXJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.61, changing hands as low as $35.80 per share. Junior Gold Miners shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Junior Gold Miners 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, GDXJ's low point in its 52 week range is $30.461 per share, with $43.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.11.

