Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GCOW

In trading on Thursday, shares of the GCOW ETF (Symbol: GCOW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.37, changing hands as low as $33.05 per share. GCOW shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GCOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GCOW's low point in its 52 week range is $26.60 per share, with $34.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.13.

