Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ESGE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (Symbol: ESGE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.19, changing hands as low as $30.94 per share. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESGE's low point in its 52 week range is $29.1199 per share, with $33.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.