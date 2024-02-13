Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ERIC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ericsson (Symbol: ERIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.23, changing hands as low as $5.20 per share. Ericsson shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERIC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.33 per share, with $6.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.