Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EMLC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (Symbol: EMLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.91, changing hands as low as $24.87 per share. J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EMLC's low point in its 52 week range is $23.1139 per share, with $26.1075 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.88.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks
CMPO market cap history
Cognizant Technology Solutions MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.