Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EMB

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (Symbol: EMB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.15, changing hands as low as $85.09 per share. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EMB's low point in its 52 week range is $76.345 per share, with $90.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.11.
