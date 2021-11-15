Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EIG

In trading on Monday, shares of Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.92, changing hands as low as $39.90 per share. Employers Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EIG's low point in its 52 week range is $30.195 per share, with $43.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.